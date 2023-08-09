The ICC on Wednesday announced the updated schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Two of India's group stage matches has seen date changes. The India vs Pakistan match has been shifted from October 15 to October 14. The India vs Netherlands match has been shifted from November 11 to November 12. The tickets for all matches not featuring India - in the warm-ups and in the tournament - will go on sale first, on August 25.

"Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest via https://www.cricketworldcup.com/register from 15 August. This will enable them to receive ticket news first and help secure their spot at the World Cup, and experience the joy of cricket in one day," the ICC said in a statement explaining the process.

“We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket. The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience at all the hosting venues," BCCI CEO Hemang Amin said in an official statement released by ICC.

“Tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket's hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup. The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle event of the one-day game," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said.

