Bangladesh cricket team have been fined 5 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in their second World Cup campaign clash against England on Tuesday. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so a formal hearing was not conducted. "Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Shakib Al Hasan's side was ruled to be 1 over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a statement.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Paul Wilson, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena levelled the charge," the statement further added.

Coming to the match, Dawid Malan's blitz of 140 and Joe Root's 80 followed by Reece Topley's four-wicket haul powered England to 137 runs triumph against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC World Cup here at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Coming to the match, England put their foot on the pedal and put up an aggressive showing as Dawid Malan played a blistering knock of 140 runs while Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow slammed half-centuries.

Later, Reece Topley was the destroyer-in-chief with an outstanding 4/43 in his spell of 10 overs against Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)