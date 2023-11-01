England all-rounder David Willey on Wednesday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the end of the ongoing World Cup and insisted that his team's underwhelming performance in the showpiece has not influenced his decision. Willey's decision has come a week after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) excluded him from the list of cricketers who were offered central contracts for the 2023-24 season. "I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy, I've only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England," Willey wrote in an Instagram post.

"So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup." England have endured a forgettable campaign so far as the defending champions are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table, managing just one victory from their six matches.

"I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest," the 33-year-old southpaw wrote.

"I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white-ball team with some of the best players in the world. I've made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times.

"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup." Willey made his international debut in 2015 against Ireland in Dublin and has played 70 ODIs (94 wickets) and 43 T20Is (51 wicket) so far. The left-hander has scored 627 ODI runs at an average of 26.12 with two fifties.

In the ongoing World Cup, Willey has featured in three matches and has scalped five batters.

"I'm sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more! That's the only way I know." He also thanked his family for support in tough times.

"To my wife, two children, mum and dad, I wouldn't have been able to follow my dreams without your sacrifice and unwavering support throughout. Thank you for sharing the special memories and picking up the pieces when I've fallen apart - I'm eternally grateful." England next play Australia on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

