Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar has raised doubts over star player KL Rahul's participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup on home soil. Rahul, who is currently out injured due to a thigh injury, will miss the first two games of the Asia Cup, having suffered a niggle. In his absence, India are likely to test Ishan Kishan for the wicketkeeper's role in the Asia Cup clash agaisnt Pakistan. Gavaskar has questioned the selectors over Rahul's selection for the Asia Cup, especially when he hasn't played a game recently.

"You know, mostly, I think the fact that he's not gone is possibly because of the fact that he wants treatment to be continued at the hands of the same physios who have been treating him at the NCA. But then, yes, I think it's a tricky situation because if he's not playing any game before the 5th of September, how do you assess his situation? Because practice match is one thing and match fitness is another thing. So, I think it's gonna be a tough call for the selection committee," Gavasar said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar further suggested that it will be big call for the selectors but feels that they have to look beyond Rahul.

"But maybe, you might get the answer in the first two matches itself. In which case, you might have to look beyond Rahul, but that's gonna be sad, but that's the reality. Because you can't take chances with him. I'm all for taking him because of the fact that he's always been a classy player. But if it is not going to be seen in a match situation, before the World Cup squad is announced, I think it is going to be tough for him to be in the World Cup squad," the legendary batter added.