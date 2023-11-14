The Pakistan cricket team's poor show in the Cricket World Cup 2023 has seen them earn plenty of flak from the cricketing fraternity, especially back home. Skipper Babar Azam has been at the center of criticism, both for his below-par show with the the bat and poor captaincy. While some have blamed Babar's leadership solely for Pakistan's poor show, others have called out the 'system' that prevented the players from delivering their best on the field. Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, on the other hand, feels the 'system' shouldn't be blamed.

"What is the system? It is not a wall. Five and six people have been given responsibility to run the Pakistan cricket. A captain is also one of them. In 1992 under Imran Khan, we won the World Cup, the system was same. In 1999 our team was a world beater, who reached the finals. We won the 2009 T20 World Cup with the same system, we won the 2017 Champions Trophy under same system," he said in a chat on Geo News.

Amir also cited the example of England's struggles in the World Cup, asking if Jos Buttler was also a part of Pakistan's system.

"Babar is captain for past four years. He has build his team on his own. Buttler is not part of our system, then why did England played so badly? Does the system in England also need a makeover?After 2015 debacle, Morgan said I want to play this brand of cricket, I want these 25 players," Amir continued.

"System remained the same, it is the captain, who changed his mindset. As long as captain's mindset will not change, system can do nothing. Was it the system, who told him not to play Abrar Ahmad, or bench Fakhar after first match," he added.

Mohammad Amir goes on an unbelievable rant on Ramiz Raja saying blame the system not the captain (part 1) pic.twitter.com/y0td7pY3Fb — Ghumman (@emclub77) November 12, 2023

Amir also gave the example of India legend MS Dhoni, saying the wicket-keeper batter never changed the Indian system, but got them to perform at their best.

"We say Dhoni changed India's cricket, but he never changed the system. People kept saying that for how long will he keep giving Jadeja and Ashwin chances. And now we say Jadeja is World's best all-rounder. MS Dhoni has given them the team," Amir explained.