Leg-spinner Adam Zampa on Monday revealed that he has been suffering from back spasm for the last couple of days, but that could not come in his way of producing a match-winning effort against Sri Lanka in the World Cup. The 31-year-old Zampa was adjudged the Player of the Match after returning impressive figures of 8-1-47-4 as Australia posted their first win of the ongoing tournament.

"To be honest, I wasn't feeling great because I had a bit of a back spasm. Was playing through it the last couple of days. Today I felt better, bowled better today," Zampa said after the match.

"Personally, not at my best and last game particularly felt I could have been doing better. My job in this team is to take wickets in the middle order. Didn't quite do that last game and put the pressure on the death bowlers.

"Today, I've been feeling better, but nice to come out on the winning side today. Took a while to get into the game, just got to keep that wicket taking attitude going, doesn't matter if I leak some runs." Australia had lost to India and South Africa in their first two matches and skipper Pat Cummins was a happy man as his side ticked all the boxes against Sri Lanka.

"Yeah, happy today. It was probably that nothing was said and it was just on the back of two losses...The energy in the field was nice to start with and everything else flowed.

Sri Lanka were going strong at one stage with openers Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) adding 125 runs in 22 overs but they suffered a collapse, losing nine wickets for 53 runs.

"Again, they started really well but the way all the bowlers came in, hit the wicket, and did their job, it was a great effort. I can't read these wickets. About 300 [would've been par] maybe," Cummins said.

"Outside noise doesn't bother us too much. I hope so, all parts of the game came together at the end. We're sort of underway in the tournament and hope we keep it up." Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis admitted batting let them down.

"Nissanka and Perera batted well. After that we struggled and got a low score. 290 or 300 would have been a good score. We couldn't rotate the strike much," he said.

"Last two games we batted really well. Today the batters struggled. I have confidence in my batting unit.

"I think Madushanka bowled really well. He gave us two early wickets. We can field better. I hope Matheesha can recover quickly."