Powered by unbeaten hundreds from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand outclassed defending champions England by nine wickets in the World Cup opener in Ahmedabad on Thursday. England made 282 for 9 as they struggled monumentally, except Joe Root, against New Zealand bowlers, and the Kiwis overhauled the target in just 36.2 overs. Conway (152) and Ravindra (123) were the architects of their awesome chase on a pitch that looked considerably eased up compared to the England innings.

Earlier, Root waged a lone battle for England with a 86-ball 77.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)