Story ProgressBack to home
Cricket World Cup 2023: Unbeaten Hundreds By Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra Spur New Zealand To 9-Wicket Win Over England
Powered by unbeaten hundreds from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand outclassed defending champions England by nine wickets
Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra© AFP
Powered by unbeaten hundreds from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand outclassed defending champions England by nine wickets in the World Cup opener in Ahmedabad on Thursday. England made 282 for 9 as they struggled monumentally, except Joe Root, against New Zealand bowlers, and the Kiwis overhauled the target in just 36.2 overs. Conway (152) and Ravindra (123) were the architects of their awesome chase on a pitch that looked considerably eased up compared to the England innings.
Earlier, Root waged a lone battle for England with a 86-ball 77.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest World Cup 2023 Updates and check out World Cup 2023 Schedules and Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally.Read all the details related to and Asian Games 2023.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.