With Virat Kohli joining Rohit Sharma among India's century makers in the World Cup, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul hopes the others too will chip in with triple-figure knocks to help the team maintain its unbeaten run in the league stage. After India captain Rohit scored 131 against Afghanistan in India's second game in New Delhi, Kohli's 48th century — 103 not out off 97 balls (6x4s, 4x6s) ensured a fourth consecutive win here on Thursday. The team's next challenge will be against a formidable New Zealand who have got the better of India in ICC events of late, including the 2019 World Cup semifinal and WTC final in 2021.

“Virat, the less you say the better about it. He has been notching up those numbers for years now — that is what he did again. There was an opportunity at the end, (and) he finished the game for us,” Rahul told the media here after India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh. “Getting a hundred is always very special, I am really happy for him. Ro (Rohit Sharma) has got a hundred now, Virat has got a hundred (too). Hopefully, as the World Cup goes (on), a few more of us can get these hundreds and keep winning the matches,” Rahul expressed.

Rahul said India were not much troubled despite Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan (53) and Litton Das (66) making most of the powerplay to add 93 runs.

“We knew it was a good wicket and they got off to a good start. We have been in this situation before, not just us, every other team when the openers get off to a really good start and the new ball comes on really nicely on the bat,” he said.

“But once the field opens up, it becomes better for the opposition to control the run rate and that is what we did. Once we got a couple of wickets, we were back to building pressure on the batsmen,” he said.

After reaching 90 for no loss in 14 overs, Bangladesh lost their momentum completely to make a moderate 256/8 with Indian bowlers proving how tough it is to score off them.

“(It was a) good day in the field overall, I did my job quite well. Everyone else did their job really well. (It was a) good fielding day for us as a team. I think we took some really good catches, really good outfield (work) so a tick mark in that aspect of the game,” said Rahul.

India have won each of their four games so far — against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh — while chasing but Rahul says it will not make a lot of difference if they have to bat first and set a target.

“Not thinking so much, (we) just want to take one game at a time. Whatever we do, whether we bowl first or bat first, it is important that we do it well and we are not thinking too much about it,” he said.

Jasprit Bumrah once again left a strong mark on a featherbed and Rahul said his teammates were lucky to have the bowling wizard on their side.

“(He is) super special, really lucky that we have him on our team and lucky that we don't have to break our bats with his yorkers and have to face at the end,” Rahul said.

“We have faced him a little bit in the IPL. He is a top quality bowler, really happy that he is back, he is fit. He spent a lot of time at the NCA in recovery and getting stronger,” he added.

