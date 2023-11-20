Billions of hearts broke on Sunday when Team India lost the title clash of ODI World Cup 2023. Playing at the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the hosts faced a six-wicket defeat as Australia chased down the target of 241 in just 43 overs. Travis Head's magnificent century played a key role in Australia's record-extending sixth title win. India, who had a dream run in the entire tournament with 10 win on-the-trot, will continue waiting for their next ICC trophy, which they last won a decade ago.

Despite being on the losing side, the Indian cricket team maintained a positive outlook and expressed their gratitude towards the fans. Taking to social media, the team posted a picture, thanking the fans for their never-ending support.

"Thank You Everyone For Your Solid & Continued Support," the caption of the post read.

Asked to bat first, Team India were bundled out for 240 with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scoring 66 and 54 runs respectively.

"The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything but it wasn't supposed to be. 20-30 runs more would have been good, KL and Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280 but we kept losing wickets. When you have 240 on the board, you want to take wickets but credit to Head and Labuschagne who stitched together a big partnership and put us completely out of the game," said Rohit Sharma after the match.

"We tried everything we could but I feel wicket got slightly better to bat under lights. Don't want to give that as an excuse. We knew under lights it would be slightly better to bat, but don't want to give that as an excuse. We didn't put enough runs on the board," he added.