Terming Suryakumar Yadav "a big temptation", former India player Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday said deciding on the prolific T20I batter's selection is "one loose end" the home team will need to tie up before the ODI World Cup. While Suryakumar has been dominating the T20 format for a while now, he has not quite lived up to the expectations in the 50-over game, the World Cup of which will be hosted by India in October-November. Speaking to Star Sports, Manjrekar shared his opinion on whether Suryakumar should play in the tournament.

"I think most issues seem to address that the batter is in pretty good form. India of course have to ponder on the Suryakumar Yadav case because 50 overs cricket is not quite making the same impact but he will be such a big temptation on a big stage when he walks in with just 15-17 overs left in the innings, can be a game changer.

"So that is an issue India need to sort of finalise whether they want, Suryakumar Yadav, so that is one loose end they need to tie." Manjrekar also said that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be required to bowl a lot if India are to do well in the showpiece.

"Hardik Pandya's form is a little bit of concern, his bowling because you will have to do a lot of physical work in the World Cup because you need him as the all-rounder not just a batter so at least 6-7 over per innings is what is expected from him.

"When India won the world in 2011, it was because of people like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh pure batters who bowled a bit, so Hardik Pandya's bowling is very important," Manjrekar said.

He also highlighted the importance of the spin department in the Indian team.

"I guess in the spin department Chahal needs to rise to the occasion in the 50 overs format to get those crucial wickets along with Kuldeep Yadav because Jadeja will be your containment bowler.

"I think the same department is always going to be a bit of gamble with all teams considering the pitches and sizes of the grounds in India." PTI AH AH PDS PDS

