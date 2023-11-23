On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Team India following their loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup final, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami said that gestures like these give players confidence and are important for them. Another heartbreak was added to the list for Indian fans as Australia beat them by six wickets in the final of the Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, continuing the Men in Blue's drought of ICC trophies since 2014. Australia captured its record-extending sixth World Cup title.

"Such gestures are important (PM Modi meeting players). When the Prime Minister encourages you after that, it gives you confidence. Because your morale is already down. It is something really different," said Shami to the media in Amroha.

On India's loss in the title clash, Shami admitted that Team India did not lack anything skill-wise or confidence-wise, it was just not their day.

"Overall we all performed really well. There was no shortage of skill and confidence. I feel sometimes as a team, we can all have that one bad day, which can come anytime. That day did not belong to us. We lacked in execution, runs, but there was not anything due to which our morale and confidence was down," said Shami.

Following Team India's heartbreaking loss at the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered up the Men in Blue.

In a video shared by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi was seen motivating Rohit Sharma's side and said that the country is with them. He also said that they had worked hard in the tournament.

Shami was one of India's biggest stars of the World Cup. In India's remarkable campaign that saw the team finish runners-up to Australia and register an unbeaten ten-match winning streak, Shami took 24 wickets. His wickets came in seven matches at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20, with the best bowling figures of 7/57. He took three five-wicket hauls in the tournament and broke several bowling records. He ended up as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase, India started off really well and had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket, while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets. Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

