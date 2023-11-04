Following India's one-sided 302-run win against Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) asked for 'an urgent and comprehensive explanation from the entire coaching staff and selectors', according to ESPNcricinfo. In a statement made by the apex body of Sri Lanka, they said that the recent defeats were shocking and raised questions about the team's preparation, strategies and performance.

SLC further wrote that they believe in transparency and the importance of addressing subject concerns promptly.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has expressed its deep concern and disappointment over the performance of the Sri Lanka National Team during the ongoing World Cup 2023, particularly the disappointing loss against India yesterday. In light of these concerns, SLC has called for an urgent and comprehensive explanation from the entire coaching staff and Selectors," stated SLC in a statement.

"The recent overall performance and shocking defeats have raised significant questions about the team's preparation, strategies and performance. SLC management never interfered with the hired professional staff to carry out their duties and responsibilities as per the norms and regulations. However, SLC firmly believes in accountability, transparency and the importance of addressing subject concerns promptly," stated further.

Apart from the sloppy performances at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka have been suffering from injury problems. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and fast bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Lahiru Kumara were ruled out at the extravagant tournament.

Following the injury concerns, they were forced to bring in Chamika Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera as replacements. On the other hand, Kusal Mendis stepped in as captain.

Coming to the match between India and Sri Lanka, the 'Men in Blue' put 357 runs on the scoreboard after batting first. Shubman Gill (92 runs from 92 balls) and Virat Kohli (88 runs from 94 balls) played made a 189-run partnership. Shreyas Iyer led the middle order and played an 82-run knock.

n the second inning, Jasprit Bumrah picked up a wicket on the first ball while defending the target.

Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul helped India to dismiss Sri Lanka at 55 runs. Siraj took bagged three wickets in the game. Meanwhile, Jadeja and Bumrah took one wicket each in their respective spells.

Sri Lanka will lock horns against Bangladesh in their upcoming fixture on Monday.

