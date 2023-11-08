India batter Shubman Gill's excellent run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has earned him the top-batter's spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for men. His teammate Mohammed Siraj, on the other hand, has taken the No. 1 spot in ODI Rankings for bowlers. Gill claimed the numero uno spot by dislodging Pakistan skipper Babar Azam off the perch. Gill is now only the fourth player from his country to hold the No.1 ODI batter position, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. Siraj took the top spot in the standings for bowlers courtesy of his stupendous performances in the last couple of matches for India in the World Cup.

India, who are unbeaten in the World Cup 2023 after 8 games, are dominant when it comes to ICC rankings. While Gill and Siraj are the top-ranked players in ODIs, there are others ruling the charts in different formats too.

No.1 team - India.

No.1 batter - Gill.

No.1 bowler - Siraj.

No.4 batter - Kohli.

No.4 bowler - Kuldeep.

No.6 batter - Rohit.

No.8 bowler - Bumrah.

No.10 bowler - Shami.

No.10 All Rounder - Jadeja.



Gill, the right-handed batter has scored 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa, amassing 219 runs from six innings at the event so far in the ongoing tournament.

Pakistan skipper has amassed 282 runs from eight knocks in the World Cup, falling six rating points behind Gill into second place as his more than two-year reign as the world's top ODI batter came to an end.

Siraj has had an excellent year with the ball in ODIs. Though he didn't start off on the most promising note in the World Cup, the last couple of games have seen him deliver his best. This year, he also bagged a 6-for against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final. Against the Lankans, Siraj led the charge as India decimated the same side once again.

Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are the other Indian bowlers in the top 10 places of the ODI rankings.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the No. 1 bowler in ODI rankings before but has now dropped five places down to No.5.

Meanwhile, former India captain Virat Kohli claimed the fourth spot in the rankings. Gill takes the top spot for the first time in his brief but outstanding career, while Kohli moves up three places to fourth - and within one rating point of third-placed South Africa opener Quinton de Kock - thanks to his 543 World Cup runs.

Notably, India batter Shreyas Iyer leaps 17 ranks to 18th overall on the list of ODI batters, with Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman raised up three slots to 11th and Afghanistan counterpart Ibrahim Zadran moved up six spots to 12th also making inroads.

