The Indian cricket team squad for Cricket World Cup 2023 was announced on Tuesday with skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar holding a press conference in Kandy. At the start of the press conference, Agarkar read out all the 15 names who were included in the squad. Rohit's name was at the top of the list and his expression following the announcement has gone viral on social media. The India skipper jokingly punched the air before doing a small celebration after his name was announced.

Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday that the form of Hardik Pandya will be crucial for the team in its attempt to win an elusive ICC trophy.

The premier all-rounder, who has been named vice-captain of the World Cup-bound squad, has been saddled with leadership duties at various levels.

Team India for World Cup 2023.



Pandya had led India in the second and third ODIs against West Indies in the absence of rested Rohit and is also the leader of the side in the shortest format.

“His form will be crucial to us. He's a guy who does both things (batting and bowling), and that's important.

“In the last year or so he has come up with the bat and his bowling has been good too. That's important for us,” said Rohit after chief selector Ajit Agarkar named a 15-member squad for the mega event in India.

Rohit was also pleased with Pandya after the latter made a composed fifty in India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on Saturday here.

Pandya and Kishan constructed a century stand to rescue India from a precarious 66 for 4 and carried the team to 266 in a rain-marred match.

“You saw the quality in the last game against Pakistan. Ishan and Hardik put their hands up and scored well. Obviously, with bowling too he's great. He has bowled well in the last year and a half for us.

“The way he batted in the last game showed that he has a very mature head on his shoulders. These are good signs for us,” said Rohit.

(With PTI inputs)