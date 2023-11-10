Dinesh Lad, the coach of Rohit Sharma, praised Team India's unbeaten campaign in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 and said he wants to see Men in Blue captain lift the convent trophy. The Indian Railway and Legends League Cricket have collaborated to run a national campaign to take the trophy of the league on Vande Bharat trains on Friday was Mumbai to Surat. The trophy will travel across 17 different states and union territories across the country. This unique first-of-its-kind experience is a 15-day extravaganza to capture the imagination of cricket lovers from every part of the country, an LLC release said.

So far in the ODI World Cup, India have defeated five-time winners Australia, Afghanistan, arch-rivals Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, and will try to make it nine wins in a row to end the league stage and advance to the semifinals.

India moved to the top of the points standings with their eighth straight win in the ongoing tournament. The fact that hitman Rohit scored more than 400 runs in eight innings with a strike rate of more than 120 demonstrates his domination with the bat in this World Cup.

"It's a really great experience. Many veteran players are playing in that league. I am sure India will win the World Cup this year. Because all our players are performing really well. Out batters and bowlers are producing great performances. I want to see this World Cup trophy in Rohit Sharma's hands. I have coached him since he was 12," Dinesh Lad told ANI.

Men in Blue will face the Netherlands in their last league match in the ongoing tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Legends League Cricket along with Indian Railways earlier announced a national campaign to foster the sport across the country. As part of the campaign, the trophy will travel across 17 different states and union territories. This unique first-of-its-kind experience is a 15-day extravaganza to capture the imagination of cricket lovers from every part of the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)