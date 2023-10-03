Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Netherlands: Rain Washes Out India's Second Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match
India's second World Cup warm up match against Netherland was washed out due to incessant rain at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.
A view of Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.© Twitter
India's second World Cup warm up match against Netherland was washed out due to incessant rain at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The hosts' first warm up game against England also met with a similar fate in Guwahati last week. India is thus the only team that heads to the World Cup without batting or bowling in the warm up matches. India will open their campaign against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.
