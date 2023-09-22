The prize money for the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 set to be played in October-November has been announced. The overall pot prize is USD 10 million. The winners of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will take home a mammoth sum of USD 4 million while the runners-up of the final will get USD 2 million, stated International Cricket Council (ICC) in a press release. "There's prize money up for grabs for winning their Group Stage games as well, with teams getting USD 40,000 for every victory. At the end of the Group Stage, teams that fail to reach the knockouts will each get USD 100,000," added ICC in the release.

The Cricket World Cup is set to kick off on October 5 with a match between last edition finalists England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"The prize money also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025, with ICC announcing equal sums for both men's and women's events during the Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa in July 2023," the release further stated.

With the mega event just round the corner, all the 10 teams that will be competing for the coveted trophy are in the final stages of their preparation. The summit clash of the mega event will be played on November 19.

The Cricket World Cup 2023 at home is a great opportunity for the Indian cricket team to end their decade-long drought of clinching an ICC trophy. India last won an ICC trophy back in 2013 - a Champions Trophy title.

Advertisement

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is currently playing against Australia in a three-match ODI series.

The Indian team will be starting its World Cup campaign against Australia only on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The ICC on Wednesday unveiled the official anthem of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Titled 'Dil Jashn Bole', the anthem features Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as well as the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma. The music was given by Pritam while the lyrics are from Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma.