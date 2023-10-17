The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a post on its official X handle on Tuesday evening, said that it has filed an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding "inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023." The PCB did not specify about the exact nature of the incident that it was unhappy about in the ODI Cricket World Cup match. India had defeated Pakistan in the much-hyped clash in Ahmedabad last week.

The PCB also said that it was lodging a 'formal protest' over the delays in visas for Pakistan journalists who wanted to cover the World Cup 2023.

"The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023."

Earlier, according to a report by the news agency PTI, Pakistan Cricket Board's cricket management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf came back amid speculations that the PCB is considering lodging a protest with the ICC over "some of the incidents" during their World Cup match against the hosts in Ahmedabad.

A source in the board said that Zaka Ashraf returned on Monday and is having a series of meetings with the senior board officials to discuss his visit to India.

"Zaka Ashraf was himself present at Ahmedabad for the match against India and is witness to some incidents which has left him unhappy despite the Indian cricket officials' hospital during his stay there," the source said.

He said the chairman was at present only discussing his visit with his senior aides.

Pakistan's team director and chief coach, Mickey Arthur, spoke about the crowd behaviour and its impact on his team after the defeat to India and ICC chairman, Greg Barclay, has responded that the sport's world governing body was doing its best to make the World Cup a successful event.

The source said Zaka was extremely disappointed with the players' show against India and before returning had told them to forget the Ahmedabad defeat and look forward to their remaining matches.

With PTI inputs