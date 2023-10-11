PCB chief Zaka Ashraf will reach Ahmedabad on Thursday to watch his nation's marquee World Cup clash against India on Saturday after it was confirmed that Pakistani media personnel were given the go-ahead to submit their passports for procurement of visa to cover the global event. Around 60 Pakistani journalists have applied for visa and further delay could well mean that they will miss the coverage of marquee match.

"I have delayed my travel to India, and I am travelling tomorrow after receiving confirmation that Pakistan's journalists have been asked to submit their passports to obtain visas to cover the mega-event," Ashraf said in a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive development regarding the visa delay," he added.

Ashraf expressed happiness in the manner Pakistan team has performed so far, winning both their games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka comfortably.

"I am extremely pleased with the way the players have performed so far in the World Cup, winning both matches. The PCB management committee and the entire nation stand firmly behind the players for a successful campaign in the ongoing World Cup."

He said Pakistan should play fearless cricket.

"I am travelling to India to motivate the team, and my message to them before the India contest will be to play fearlessly as they have been playing throughout the event."

