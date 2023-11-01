The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided against the display of fireworks during the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign in Delhi and Mumbai. The decision was announced by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah in the wake of the worsening air pollution in the two cities. With both the cities already battling alarming levels of air pollution, the Indian board decided to ban the display of fireworks for the remainder of the campaign.

"BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level. The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront": Jay Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Sha said that the BCCI wants to contribute to the authorities' efforts of combating air pollution, and hence, decided to ban the use of fireworks in World Cup matches.

"I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai and Delhi, which can add to the pollution level. The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront," he told Indian Express.

"The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi. While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders," he further said.

As for the World Cup schedule, India plays South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. In Delhi, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka next Monday.

