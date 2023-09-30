Australian cricket team fast bowler Mitchell Starc started his preparation for Cricket World Cup 2023 on a perfect note as he claimed a hat-trick during the warm-up match against Netherlands on Saturday. The veteran pacer struck on the fifth ball of the first over of the Netherlands innings as he trapped Max O'Dowd LBW with an in-swinger that nipped back late. One ball later, it was Wesley Barresi who fell victim to his pace as he tricked him with another in-swinger that crashed into the top of the off-stump. Starc had to wait one over to get his hat-trick but he made no mistake as Bas de Leede was clean bowled on the first ball of the third over with yet another in-swinger.

Meanwhile, persistent rain on Saturday washed out the World Cup warm-up match between India and England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

It began raining a little before the start of the match on Saturday afternoon, which resulted in the toss being delayed but later in the evening the umpires decided to abandon the contest, a little before 6pm local time owing to inclement weather.

All 10 teams will get to play two warm-up matches each before the group stage of the 50-over World Cup which gets underway in Ahmedabad on October 5.

England will face New Zealand in the World Cup opener.

England, who arrived in India a day before their first warm-up match, will remain in Guwahati to play their second and final warm-up game against Bangladesh on October 2.

The warm-up matches began on Friday with Sri Lanka suffering a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Bangladesh here, while New Zealand defeated Pakistan in a high-scoring contest in Hyderabad.

The warm-up matches are being played at three venues Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)