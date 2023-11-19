Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the 'Men in Blue' success ahead of the World Cup final against Australia. Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi said "140 crore Indians" will stand for the team and root for them as they the field against the five-time world champions. He said he hoped that skipper Rohit Sharma and his charges will be fiercely competitive in the all-or-nothing clash while upholding the spirit of sportsmanship.

"All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you. May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship," PM Modi posted on X.

All the best Team India!



140 crore Indians are cheering for you.



May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship. https://t.co/NfQDT5ygxk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023

India stormed into the finals after a 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. With New Zealand appearing in control of the chase, Mohammed Shami struck at the right moments to ensure that India reach the final.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)