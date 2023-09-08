Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth has explored the possibility of playing both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan in the same XI for the World Cup. Kishan has pushed his case for selection after playing a valiant knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup match last week. With India struggling at one point, Kishan scored 82 while batting at no. 5 to put his side back in the contest. Fans and experts, however, have been divided over the debate on whether Ishan has pipped Rahul in the XI for the marquee event on home soil.

Kishan, who holds the record for scoring the fastest double century in ODIs, has been stunning with the bat in 2023. He scored three half-centuries while opening during the tour of West Indies in July-August.

Rahul, on the other hand, has been out of action since May. He had pulled up his hamstring during an IPL 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He has been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He is expected to be available for selection for India's Super 4 game against Pakistan on Sunday, having missed the group games due to a niggle.

While the team management has remained tightlipped over who presently stands at the first-choice keeper, India captain Rohit, during the India's World Cup squad announcement, had hinted at the possibility of playing both Rahul and Kishan in the same XI.

"There will a possibility, why not? As long as everyone is available to play, everyone is fit to play, selection depends on the opposition, a player's current form and those who have performed under pressure because how you get those runs is also important. Look at Ishan's knock, for his confidence that was brilliant. Under pressure, batting at No. 5 for the first time and a left-hander which gives us another dimension. We consider all that factor in picking a playing XI," Rohit had said during a press conference in Kandy.

Former India selector Srikkanth named his possible playing XI for the World Cup, and included both Kishan and Rahul.

He picked Rahul as the No. 4, snubbing Shreyas Iyer, and kept Ishan at No. 5, following his impressive knock against Pakistan.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth's India batting line-up for World Cup playing XI:

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami