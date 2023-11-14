New Zealand captain Kane Williamson proved as adept at facing tricky deliveries off the pitch as he is on it after a chaotic start to a Cricket World Cup semi-final press conference on Tuesday. With New Zealand facing unbeaten hosts India in Wednesday's last four clash in Mumbai, the star batsman was confronted by dozens of reporters at Wankhede Stadium eager to hear his views. But the press conference started in unusual fashion with a question referencing the first recorded ascent of Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, in Nepal by New Zealand's Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay.

"On May 29, 1953, about 70 years back..." said a reporter.

But before he could finish his question, Williamson, who was born 37 years later in 1990, interjected "I remember", prompting a roar of laughter from the assembled journalists and broadcasters.

The press conference was then halted by a burst of screeching microphone feedback before a disembodied voice, came through a speaker saying: "Hello mic check, hello mic check, one, two three."

The reporter then finished his question, where he compared the ascent of Everest to the difficulty New Zealand, losing finalists in the last two World Cups, faced in trying to defeat an India side who have won all nine of their round-robin games.

Williamson, who knows India well from his time playing in the Indian Premier League, started to answer the question only to be interrupted again by more technical problems.

While officials took several minutes to resolve the issue, the 33-year-old Williamson played sound engineer, prompting further laughter by saying: "Hello mic check, mic check, mic check"."

He then added: "I think I know the question, I'll give the answer shortly. It might be the only question, I'll answer it five different ways."

