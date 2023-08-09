ICC on Wednesday confirmed the changes in the schedule of 2023 ODI World Cup set to take place in India in October-November. The apex governing body of cricket has confirmed that the match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on October 14, instead of October 15 which was in the previous schedule. ICC, in a release, also stated that Pakistan and England will have three of their games rescheduled (either date or time), while dates of India's two games have been altered.

That India versus Pakistan match will be advanced by a day after security agencies expressed inability to provide adequate security on October 15, which is the first day of Hindu festival, Navratri.

The other India game that has been rescheduled is their last league match against the Netherlands which was originally scheduled for November 12 but now it will be held on November 11 in Bengaluru.

India's full revised schedule for ODI World Cup 2023:

India vs Australia, October 8 - Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, October 11 - Delhi

India vs Pakistan, October 14 - Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, October 19 - Pune

India vs New Zealand, October 22 - Dharamsala

India vs England, October 29 - Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka, November 2 - Mumbai

India vs South Africa, November 5 - Kolkata

India vs Netherlands, November 12 - Bengaluru

England's fixture against Afghanistan in New Delhi will be moved from Saturday, October 14 and will now be played 24 hours later on Sunday, October 15.

With Pakistan needing adequate gap before India game, their match against Sri Lanka scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on October 11 will instead now be played on October 10.

On the same day, England were earlier scheduled to play Bangladesh at Dharmsala in a day-night game but will now play a day match starting 10.30 am.

Similarly, the high profile non-India game between England and Pakistan, earlier scheduled on November 12 will now be held on November 11.

Falling on November 12, Kali Puja is the second biggest Hindu festival for Bengalis after Durga Puja, and the Kolkata Police had expressed apprehension about providing adequate deployment for the game New Zealand's game against Bangladesh, originally scheduled as a day match for October 14 in Chennai, has been moved back and will now be held on Friday, October 13, which will be a day-night contest.

Australia will meet South Africa a day earlier in Lucknow on October 12.

All the venues for the changed matches remain same.

