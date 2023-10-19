The Indian cricket team is on a roll at the Cricket World Cup 2023. With three wins in three matches, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is currently second in the Cricket World Cup points table. They face Bangladesh in their fourth match at the Cricket World Cup with an eye on getting back to the top position in the points table. Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha praised them on the eve of their Cricket World Cup game against the hosts on Thursday.

"I think they have covered every area. They got strike bowlers up front. Bumrah has almost come to his best, as good as we have seen in the past. They have good, experienced spinners going in the middle overs. And their batting, especially the top order is firing and it's scary the way they are playing at this stage without much fear," Hathurusingha told reporters ahead of the India game.

Enjoyment is key recipe for success of any team and Indian team is no exception, said the former Sri Lankan international.

"It looks like they are enjoying their cricket at the moment and their home World Cup, and there is a lot of support," he added.

"Shakib won't play if he doesn't feel ready"

On the mend after sustaining a left quadriceps niggle, Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan has had a good net session in the nets but Hathurusingha insisted that the star all-rounder will only play the World Cup game against India if he feels fully fit.

"He (Shakib) had a good batting session yesterday. He did a bit of running between the wickets as well. We are waiting for the result of the scan we did today. We haven't tried his bowling yet. We will assess him tomorrow morning, and make a decision," Hathurusingha said.

"If he is not ready to play, we won't risk it. If he is ready, there's a chance of him playing tomorrow (Thursday)," the coach added.

"First it is the medical staff who gives us their opinion. They give the green or red light. They give us the indication where the player is. If they think it is not risky, the player is given the choice of playing the game or not. It comes to the captain and coach whether they want the player or not. If he is wanted in one or both disciplines," he added.

Bangladesh have defeated India thrice in their last four ODI meetings over the last few months but it will have no bearing on the World Cup league stage game to be played here on Thursday, Hathurusingha said.

Hathurusingha, whose side is under pressure to bounce back from two straight defeats, said that World Cup contests are entirely different from any other matches and Bangladesh will have to produce their best cricket in order to get the better of India.

"We had success in the recent past against India but it is a different ball game in the World Cup. We are hoping to have a complete performance. India, the in-form team in the World Cup, has a not-so-good game, and (if) we play to our potential, it will serve us. We need to start well," he stated during interaction with media.