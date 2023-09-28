The Indian men's cricket team on Thursday reached Guwahati ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match against England on September 30. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who was added to India's 15-player squad for the World Cup 2023 earlier in the day in place of Axar Patel was present with the Indian team. Axar failed to recover in time for the World Cup after sustaining a left quadriceps strain during India's Asia Cup Super Four encounter against Bangladesh. Subsequently, the spin-bowling all-rounder missed the final of the Asia Cup as well as India's three-match ODI series against Australia. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were also present as they made a successful comeback from long-term injuries.

Team India arrived in Guwahati to start their World Cup campaign. pic.twitter.com/q8VHEO15hi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2023

Both stars have made vital contributions in the games leading up to the tournament. Rahul announced his comeback with an incredible century against arch-rival Pakistan in the Super Four Asia Cup encounter. Iyer too struck a ton in the second ODI against Australia.

India will begin their World Cup campaign on October 7 against five-time Champions Australia. Before the tournament, Rohit Sharma's men will play two warm-up fixtures, the first against England on September 30 followed by the Netherlands on October 3.

India Cricket World Cup 2023 squad:Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.