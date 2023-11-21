In Australia's Cricket World Cup 2023 final win against the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team, there were several protagonists. There were the bowlers led by Mitchell Starc, who restricted India to just 240 and then there was Travis Head, who scored 137 off 120 balls to ensure that India cross the mark in just 43 overs. Marnus Labuschagne was also a standout performer, though his performance was not as flashy as others. He scored 58* off 110 balls and blunted out the famed Indian bowling attack. He stayed on till the end, with taking any unnecessary risks, to take Australia over the line.

There were attempts by players like Virat Kohli to rile up Marnus Labuschagne but it did not have any effect on him.

"It was so loud and the wave of momentum India had was immense. The Indian team were getting into me and all I could say back, and very truthfully at that, was 'I actually can't hear what you're saying over the crowd'," Marnus Labuschagne was quoted as writing in his latest newsletter titled 'My World Cup Final Wrap', according to Indian Express.

"On this bus ride to the ground, there was fans lining the streets from about 5km out. It was amazing to see the fans get behind the game like they did. A sea of blue in the crowd. Chills as the anthem plays.. a real 'us vs. the world' feeling. The underdog spirit we love."

He went on to describe the atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium when Virat Kohli got out.

"Standing in the middle of a giant stadium with 130,000 fans in it who all went silent at this moment. We all just stood in the team huddle and took it in for a moment," Labuschagne said.

"It was huge in the context of the game. For Maxi to throw it up like he did and tempt Rohit into the shot, and then Heady to take this grab. It was massive."

Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a seemingly tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

India were successful in scalping three Australian wickets early but Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) had answers to Indian bowlers and guided their team to six-wicket win.

With ANI inputs