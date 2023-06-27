Every single time an ICC event is scheduled, fans eagerly look forward to finding out when the Indo-Pak encounter has been scheduled. As the International Cricket Council announced the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule on Tuesday, arch-rivals India and Pakistan were confirmed to square off on October 15 in Ahmedabad. The epic encounter, scheduled to be held at the biggest cricket stadium in the world, is undoubtedly expected to produce a sporting spectacle. Fans, understandably, are finding it hard to keep calm.

Taking to social media, fans shared their views on the World Cup, especially the India vs Pakistan contest which will be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium



Match: India vs Pakistan



Date: October 15th



More than 1 Lakh people roaring in the ground, will be one of the greatest day in cricket history. pic.twitter.com/1iN1iBHtr7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 27, 2023

The most awaited match!



- India Vs Pakistan.

- 15th October.

- Narendra Modi Stadium.

- Over 1,00,000 people.

- World Cup match. pic.twitter.com/XJVUNodrqM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2023

India Vs Pakistan. 15th October.

Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad King kohli roar again in this world cup#ICCWorldCup2023 #CricketWorldCup #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/dMmN6BjZRt — Kumar Ujjwal (@Ujjwal_9792) June 27, 2023

India vs Pakistan match on 15th October. It's time to own them for the 8th time in ODI World Cup. pic.twitter.com/L5A9vNvhVV — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) June 27, 2023

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash to be held on October 15th! #INDvPAK #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/4XI051n43p — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) June 27, 2023

The first semi-final of the World Cup will be held on November 15 in Mumbai while the second semi-final will be played on November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India will open their campaign on October 8 against Australia at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They will be playing a total of eight matches in the league stage.

The much-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan will be the eighth meeting between the two sides at a men's World Cup.

With their jinx broken in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will be looking to emulate the same in the 50-over format on October 15.

India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times previously - in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

The only time the two sides did not meet since that first match in 1992 was in 2007, which was a disastrous campaign for both teams as they crashed out of the tournament in the opening round

India have won all of the previous seven encounters, a record they extended to the T20 World Cups as well until recently.

That streak was broken in 2021, only for India to reclaim bragging rights with a memorable victory in the 2022 edition with a dramatic chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on the back of an unforgettable knock from former India captain Virat Kohli.

The last time these teams met in the 50-over World Cup was in 2019 at Old Trafford with India posting a massive 336/5 on the back of a fantastic 113-ball 140 by India captain Rohit Sharma.

A smart bowling performance then helped restrict Pakistan to just 212/6 in a rain-marred match that India won by 89 runs (DLS method).

Even more memorable is perhaps the game in 2011, another India home World Cup, which resulted in a thrilling semi-final clash in Mohali. Sachin Tendulkar starred for the hosts with 85 and their bowlers put up a united front to bowl out Pakistan and gain a 29-run victory.

