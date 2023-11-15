India vs New Zealand live streaming World Cup 2023 Semi-Final:The India New Zealand Live action is here. The India vs New Zealand live streaming will be watched by billions of fans around the world. We have all the details of where to follow India New Zealand live streaming and live telecast. After having a marvelous outing in the league stage, the Rohit Sharma-led side will now look to avenge their defeat in the 2019 edition. Team India remained unbeaten in the round-robin stage and finished as the table toppers. On the other hand, New Zealand lost four matches out of nine and ended at the fourth spot in the points table.

When will the India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 semi-final match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, November 15.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 semi-final match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 semi-final match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

What time will the India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 semi-final match start?

The India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 semi-final match will start at 2 PM IST (Toss at 1:30).

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 semi-final match?

The India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 semi-final match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 semi-final match?

The India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023 semi-final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)