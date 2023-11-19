India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul scripted his name on the record book after he became the first number five India player to complete 400 runs in a single edition of the World Cup on Sunday. The 31-year-old cricketer played 10 innings in the ongoing ODI World Cup and scored 452 runs with a strike rate of 90.76. He had an average of 75.33. Rahul slammed one century and two fifties in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

In the 41.3 overs, Mitchell Starc bagged an important wicket and dismissed Rahul for 66 runs from 107 balls. Starc delivered a length ball, the wicketkeeper batter got an outside nick, and Josh Inglis didn't make a mistake to take the catch from behind the wickets.

In the 50-over format, Rahul made his debut in 2016, following which he played 68 innings and scored 2743 runs with a strike rate of 88.14.

Pat Cummins-led Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 'Men in Blue' will be looking forward to getting hold of the World Cup title for the third time; meanwhile, the Aussies will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (Wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

