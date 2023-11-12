India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill reach the milestone of most hundred-run partnerships this year in ODIs. The landmark came at the 45th match of the World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. In 2023, Rohit and Shubman made hundred-run partnerships five times and held the top place on the list. Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz stand in second place with four 100 partnerships. Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka hold the third place. The fourth place is held by Kusal Mendis and S Samarawickrama.

On Sunday, India skipper Rohit Sharma played a 61-run knock from 54 balls with a strike rate of 112.96. Rohit smashed eight fours and two sixes. On the other hand, Shubman Gill scored 51 runs from 32 balls with three fours and four sixes.

Against the Netherlands, Gill was dismissed in 11.5 overs by van Meekeren. While Rohit had to leave the crease in 17.4 overs after Bas de Leede picked his wicket.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. The 'Men in Blue' will be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and will aim to win the prestigious tournament.

Hosts India have displayed a quality performance at the ongoing extravagant tournament and maintained their eight-game winning streak. India stands at the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 16 points. They have a net run rate of 2.456.

The excellent Netherlands team demonstrated their class earlier in the tournament when they shocked South Africa, and their triumph over Bangladesh was equally stunning. But they have lost their remaining matches and sit at the bottom.

