India World Cup 2023 squad announcement LIVE: All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed as Rohit Sharma's deputy as India announced their 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. While India have gone ahead with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who have just returned from injuries, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma were left out. India have gone with three left-arm spinners while three specialist pacers have been picked. India skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed a press conference and revealing India's 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup on Tuesday.
India's World Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
Here are the Live Updates of Team India's squad announcement for the ODI World Cup 2023, straight from Earl's Regency, Kandy:
- 14:02 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Rohit Sharma on criticism"Our focus is on the gold. I hope nobody asks me again on the outside noise during the World Cup PCs, because I'm not gonna answer those questions anymore. We're professionals, all our boys know what to do," said Rohit Sharma.
- 13:57 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: No Shikhar Dhawan in an ICC ODI event after 10 years
363 runs in CT 2013.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 5, 2023
412 runs in WC 2015.
338 runs in CT 2017.
Hundred vs AUS in WC 2019.
Mr ICC won't be part of an 50 over ICC tournament after 10 long years. pic.twitter.com/FGeuwaOLmp
- 13:56 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: No place for Yuzvendra ChahalAfter his exclusion from the Asia Cup squad, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has once again been over-looked as he failed to find himself a place in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad.
- 13:51 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Rohit Sharma on the team combination"We have picked best possible combination. We have depth in batting, we have spin and other bowling option. Form of players, challenge posed by opposition team will dictate playing XI for the day," said Rohit Sharma.
- 13:46 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: India to go ahead with seven battersIndia pick seven batters, four bowlers and four all-rounders for ODI World Cup. Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have been picked and it will be interesting to see that who will be donning the wicketkeeper's gloves. Regarding KL Rahul, Ajit Agarkar said, "KL Rahul has been a prolific run scorer at No.5, we'll have a conversation with both of them".
- 13:42 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Team India squad
Here's the #TeamIndia squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/EX7Njg2Tcv— BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2023
- 13:41 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Here's what Rohit Sharma said about the squad"There are players who are going to miss but that happens every World Cup. There are no surprises over there."
- 13:39 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Here's what Ajit Agarkar said about the team"This is the 15-member squad that we have picked and we are not going to change it unless there is an injury."
- 13:37 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: India's full squadRohit Sharma (c), Shubhman Gill, Ishan Kishen (wk/bat), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K Rahul(wk/bat), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Md. Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
- 13:32 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Squad is hereThe Rohit Sharma-led side will be having Hardik Pandya as the vice captain while Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul have also been included in the team. Apart from them, Suryakumar Yadav has also found himself a place but Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Tilak Varma have been excluded from the team.
- 13:19 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Here's what former cricketers said about the squad
Star Sports' experts pick between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan for the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/X5QYUkvi0T— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 5, 2023
- 13:11 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Rohit-Agarkar to announce the squadJust like the Asia Cup, skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be addressing the press conference and revealing India's 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup on Tuesday.
- 12:59 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Less than an hour to goIn less than one hour, we will get to know the names of the 15 players who will be playing for India in the most-awaited ODI World Cup 2023. The marquee even will kick-start from October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champions England squaring off against New Zealand.
- 12:40 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Here's what Wasim Jaffer predicted about the squadWasim Jaffer's picks for India's ICC World Cup 2023 squad:Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj. Read here.
- 12:17 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Who will bat at No 4?It will be interesting to see that who will be given the No 4 position in Team India as there are many contenders for it. The main fight will be between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer and the selectors will have a daunting task.
- 11:58 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: No place for Yuzvendra Chahal?Among the biggest absentees, Yuzvendra Chahal, who wasn't picked in the Indian squad for the Asia Cup too, found no place in the World Cup squad either. Suryakumar Yadav, despite his struggles in the 50-over format, retains his spot in the squad.
- 11:43 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Will Tilak Varma find himself a place?It has been learned that the two members who would be excluded from the roster are Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna. While Varma was handed his maiden ODI call-up for the Asia Cup, Krishan was included in the roster after a long injury layoff. Among the returning players, all three of Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul have earned a spot in India's squad for the World Cup.
- 11:42 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: 15-member squadWhen Ajit Agarkar announced the Indian squad for the Asia Cup, he suggested that the ODI World Cup roster would be on similar lines. The Asia Cup squad, however, was a 17-member unit, with Samson being included as a backup for Rahul. Since the World Cup squad is to contain only 15 players, 2 members from the main squad had to be removed.
- 11:28 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Here's what Gautam Gambhir predicted about the squadGautam Gambhir's ICC World Cup 2023 squad for India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami. Read here
- 11:00 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Will Sanju Samson find a place?According to NDTV sources, KL Rahul has been included in the squad while Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson have failed to find themselves a place in the team. Read here.
- 10:57 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Here's what Rohit Sharma said about the squad"When we came here, in the back of our mind we knew what our [World Cup] 15 would look like, except maybe one or two spots. We cannot really look too much into these two games, one was washed out, but luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this one. We have not been at our best. But a few guys are coming out after months out of the game. Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there's no room for complacency. First game, under pressure, Hardik and Ishan got us into a good position. Today our bowling was okay, but fielding was below par."
- 10:53 (IST)India ODI World Cup squad Live: Will KL Rahul find himself a place?India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has found some himself stuck in injuries, resulting which he missed out on India's World Test Championship final against Australia and an all-format series against West Indies. However, he recovered from the injury and was named in the Asia Cup squad but eventually ruled out of the first two games due to a niggle. It is highly likely that Rahul will be named in the squad for the upcoming World Cup.
