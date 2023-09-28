Just a few days to go before the ODI World Cup 2023 gets underway in India. Being the hosts, the Indian team is one of the top favourites to go the distance in the tournament. However, New Zealand great Simon Doull doesn't think the Indian team plays 'fearless cricket', which will be a hurdle for them in the showpiece event. However, S Sreesanth isn't in agreement with Doull, suggesting if Indian players, especially Virat Kohli, come to know of what he said, it would be fun to watch how the team plays against the Kiwis when they come across each other in the World Cup.

New Zealand, who are yet to win the ODI World Cup, eliminated the Indian team in the 2019 edition of the tournament but went on to lose the final to England. Sreesanth, mocking the New Zealand team, said that their former players 'should think before they speak'.

"New Zealand are coming to India. They will get to know if India play attacking cricket or not. We will thrash them. They got lucky in 2019 with MS Dhoni getting run out due to a direct hit. What did you do after playing the final?

"They made a team like England win the World Cup, who hadn't won a 50-over World Cup until then. New Zealand are never going to win. Yes, they might win in the future, but it will be embarrassing for them this time. If you get a chance to address the media, please think before you speak. If you are ready to give, you should be able to take it also." he said in a chat on Sportskeeda.

Issuing a direct warning to Doull and his team, Sreesanth said that India will hammer New Zealand when the two teams meet in the World Cup.

"I just want to tell Simon Doull that Indians are going to have a blast against New Zealand. New Zealand are going to learn a lot against India. Yes, there have been certain matches where they have done well against us, especially in ICC events. But those times have gone now. If any of these cricketers get to know what you said, and if Virat is made aware of it, it will be a lot of fun to watch that match," he asserted.