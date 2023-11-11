Ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup match against India, some star players from the Netherlands, including skipper Scott Edwards and all-rounder Bas de Leede, expressed their admiration for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. An unbeaten India will take on the Netherlands in their last league fixture of the ODI World Cup in Bengaluru on Sunday. While the 'Men in Blue' have already secured their spot in the semifinals with eight wins in eight matches, looking the best team in the tournament by far as they went about it, the Netherlands sit at the bottom with just two wins in eight matches.

However, they will hope to finish in the top eight to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

But the men in Orange face a daunting task, as the hosts, who are yet to be beaten in the tournament, would like to keep a clean sheet going into the final-four battle.

Speaking to Star Sports, the Netherlands skipper said about his India counterpart, "Rohit Sharma has scored a lot of runs in this format."

All-rounder Bas also lauded the batter's impeccable timing.

"The way he times the ball is better than anyone else. Cannot wait to play against him, but not looking to bowl against him," said Bas.

Opener Max O'Dowd said Rohit is "unbelievable".

"He is an unbelievable player. He is a great leader of the Indian side," said Max.

Max's opening partner Vikramjit Singh said Rohit is one of the best opening batters. "We know how good he is. He is one of the best opening batters," Vikramjit said.

On Virat, Edwards said he is a massive wicket and absolutely consistent for India in run-chases.

"Virat Kohli is a massive wicket. In chasing totals, he has been so consistent for India throughout the years. You got to get him out early," Edwards said.

Calling Virat as arguably the 'Greatest of All Time', the Netherlands skipper added, "Everybody looks up to him."

Opener Vikramjit added, "Who does not love Virat? Everyone loves Virat. He is poetry in motion."

Virat is India's top scorer in CWC 2023 so far. In eight matches, he has scored 543 runs at an average of 108.60, with two centuries and four fifties.

With a best score is 103*, he is the third-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Rohit has also made a massive impact with his explosive starts in the powerplay. In eight games, he has scored 442 runs at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of over 122, with one century and two fifties. His best score is 131.

