The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India in October-November, has already seen fans queue in huge numbers to buy tickets for the marquee event. While the tickets for the league stage of the tournament have already been sold, the tickets for semi-finals and the final are set to go on sale later on today (Friday). The International Cricket Council (ICC) informed the same through a press release. The tickets will be put up on sale at the official website of the ICC World Cup, https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

The tickets to released will feature the following matches:

Wednesday, 15 November- Semi-final 1, Wankhede stadium in Mumbai

Thursday, 16 November- Semi-final 2, Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Sunday 19 November- Final, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Here's the step-by-step guide to buying the ICC ODI World Cup Semi-finals and final tickets online:

Step 1: Log on to https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. (try to do this 5-10 minutes before the start of ticket sales (8 PM IST)

Step 2:Select the title of match for which you wish to purchase the ticket -- Semi-final 1, Semi-final 2 and the final. You will be directed to the Book My Show website for further booking.

Semi-Final 1 at Mumbai: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/mumbai-icc-mens-cwc-2023/ET00367212 Semi-Final 2 at Kolkata: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/kolkata-icc-mens-cwc-2023/ET00367510 Final at Ahmedabad: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/ahmedabad-icc-mens-cwc-2023/ET00367204

However, exact match links might change.

Step 4:Click on the book option.

Step 5: Select the required number of tickets you wish to buy, based upon different price categories.

Step 6: Click on 'Book' and add the delivery address.

Step 8:Click on Proceed to Pay and make the payment and book your ticket.

"The Men's Cricket World Cup is the culmination of national pride, memorable moments, cricketing heritage and an occasion to celebrate with others, perfectly packaged into one-day global showcase with the 10 competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka ready for action," read the ICC release.

The World Cup kicks off with a repeat of the 2019 final, which pitted England against New Zealand.

The inaugural match of the showpiece event will be hosted by the world's largest stadium - the Narendra Modi Stadium - at Motera, Ahmedabad.

"The 2023 World Cup will showcase the very best of cricket in one day and combine the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion. This is your moment to be part of cricketing history," read the ICC release.