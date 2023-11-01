Hardik Pandya is one player who provides balance to the Indian cricket team unlike any other player. Top class fast-bowling all-rounder is a rare commodity in Indian cricket, and Hardik Pandya is one such player. He gave a good account of himself in the Cricket World Cup 2023 matches that he played before injury pushed him to the sidelines. Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling in the game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. He missed the games against New Zealand and England

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, during the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday, said that Hardik Pandya will miss the game but had a godd news also.

"Very positive development. I cant's call it rehab but whatever is the procedure that he and the NCA had to undertake, they have got positive results. He is not available for next match. The injury is such that we have to monitor it everyday. What is the percentage of recovery, we have to monitor his batting and bowling load. we are looking at World Cup where there are matches every three to four day.

"Ho Sakta Hai, Jaisa unka chal raha hai, jald se jald dekhneka mauka milega (Maybe, the good progress that he is making. We will get to see him soon.)

According to a report by news agency PTI, star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from an ankle injury, is unlikely to return to action before the team's World Cup match against the Netherlands on November 12.

Advertisement

India's final league match is against Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 12.

"It is a minor tear. He is recovering well and is likely to return for the last league game. There is also a possibility that he straight away plays the semifinal," said a BCCI source.

With six wins in as many games, India are set to qualify for the semifinals.

To compensate for Pandya's all-round abilities, the team was forced to make two changes to the playing eleven. In his absence, the management is playing with five bowlers with Suryakumar Yadav batting at six in his place.

Advertisement

"The medical team is looking at that and are very much in touch with Hardik and the NCA (National Cricket Academy) as well. We're hoping to get an update in a couple of days," Mhambrey had said on Sunday.

As per a BCCI media release, Pandya was supposed to join the team in Lucknow ahead of the England game but he was not with the squad.

With PTI inputs