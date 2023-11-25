Mohammed Shami is the most talked about Indian cricket team player after the Cricket World Cup 2023. With 24 scalps, Mohammed Shami finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker. In a bowling line that had stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja among others, it was Mohammed Shami who shone the brightest. He also took a seven-wicket haul in the Cricket World Cup semi-final - a first for an Indian cricket team player in ODIs.

Mohammed Shami had humble beginnings growing up in Uttar Pradesh. He then played national-level cricket for Bengal before making it to the Indian cricket team. Mohammed Shami recently opened up about his hobbies and his growing up years.

"I like travelling, fishing. I like driving a lot. I like driving bike and cars. But after playing for India, I have stopped driving bikes. What if I get injured? I drive bike on highways, may be sometimes in village when I go to meet my mom," Mohammed Shami said on PUMA's YouTubechannel.

"Zameen se hi aaya hu. Kheto ki jo booghi hoti hai, I have driven tractor, bus, trucks. I have driven bus in truck. One of my school friends had a truck in his house. He told me to drive. I was small then and was driving on a ground. I drove our tractor into the pond too. My father scolded me."

In the same interview, he revealed during the selection trials for Uttar Pradesh, his brother talked to the chief selector about why he was not getting selected but his reply stunned them.

"My brother was told, 'Agar meri kursi hila sakte ho to ladka select ho jayega, bohot acha hai, warna sorry' (If you can move my chair, the boy will be selected). My brother gave one reply 'forget moving the chair, I can turn it upside down, I have that much power.' But I don't want that, if I have the capability I should selected. He was told that people with capability are of no use here. My brother tore up the form and said that after today we will not involve ourselves in UP cricket. That was my last day in UP cricket," Mohammed Shami said during the interview.

"Then I moved to Calcutta at the age of 14-15. I talked to my coach. I became steadfast that I have to play. I was getting lot of experience. After three-four years, I went to Arun Lal academy. It was a cement pitch. The place for run-up was short. I was surprised. But still I bowled. Then they told me to have lunch. I was against surprised as they gave break and chickpeas curry. I thought I will get rice and daal too.

"I got experience and got an offer from a club, but they were not paying. The struggle went on and then one day I was given Rs 25,000 by a club official."