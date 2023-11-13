Following India's 160-run victory against the Netherlands in the last league game at the ODI World Cup at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Shreyas Iyer said that he got a deja vu after scoring 128 runs from 94 balls. Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Iyer said that he wanted to come not out against Netherlands. The right-handed batter further revealed that he took pills for the cramps. He also added that recent scores helped him in this inning.

While concluding, he added that it was about keeping the head straight and about the followthrough of the bat once he was trying to play the slog shot.

"I got a deja vu, this happened with Australia too, but I threw my wicket away (not today though), but I wanted to come not out this time. I took pills for the cramps. I feel the recent scores helped me in this inning. The wicket was tacky and two-paced, I just wanted to capitalize on the start and I was able to do that. I have worked a lot on that (straight) shot, I was just trying to hit it straight. It's about keeping the head straight and about the followthrough of the bat once I am trying to play the slog shot," Iyer said.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 410/4 in the first inning.

Shreyas Iyer (128* in 94 balls with 10 fours and five sixes) and KL (102) led India's onslaught on the Netherlands. But knocks from Rohit Sharma (61 in 54 balls with eight fours and two sixes), Shubman Gill (51 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Virat Kohli (51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six) laid down the foundation.

Bas de Leede (2/82) was the leading wicket-taker for the Netherlands. Paul Van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) also took a wicket each.

In the second inning, the 'Men in Blue' successfully defended 411 runs and clinched a 160-run win against the Dutch side. With the win, Rohit Sharma's side completed nine wins in nine matches and ended the league stage on a high note. Mohammed Siraj led the India bowling attack after he bagged two wickets by giving only 29 runs. Netherlands batters tried to win the game but couldn't stand in front of the Indian bowling attack.

