Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is considering another round of surgery about his ankle but will schedule it after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to make him available for selections, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Maxwell suffered a lower leg and ankle fracture in an accident in November last year after his friend jokingly chased him and landed on his leg at the friend's 50th birthday party.

Pins were used to heal his fracture rapidly and since his legs are fully healed, Maxwell can remove the pins. However, the surgery and recovery would take more time.

“Glenn experienced a short-term flare of impingement-related pain in his left ankle, which is not uncommon in the rehabilitation journey after significant ankle fracture. He has returned to training this week and is preparing to be available for a role in the one-day series in India,” a Cricket Australia (CA) spokesperson said quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

Maxwell had admitted that he could miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against India starting on September 22 and may enter this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with very little cricket under his belt.

"I still want to play some part of that India series. But I'm not feeling any pressure on it. The selectors and the staff have been brilliant with me as well. They don't want to put too much pressure on me to sort of set that date because they know they've got a bit of extra time before the World Cup. So, instead of rushing it and probably putting myself a week or two behind, being able to give myself extra time and make sure we get through the whole tournament, " Maxwell said on September 4.

A veteran of Australia's two most recent World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019, Maxwell is a vital cog for the five-time champions given his ability to score quickly and contribute with the bat, ball and in the field.

Maxwell has not played for his country since he featured in an ODI against India in Wankhede in March and hasn't taken the field at any level since making a one-off appearance in an English County Championship match for Warwickshire at the start of July.

He was set to play in the T20I component of Australia's ongoing tour of South Africa, but soreness around his ankle saw him return home.