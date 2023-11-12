Team India will be in action on Diwali as they take on Netherlands in their final league stage match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday. The team and team India support staff celebrated the auspicious occasion with family and friends at the team hotel in Bengaluru a day before. Skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul posted pictures from the Diwali Party on their social media accounts.

From us to all of you, Happy Diwalipic.twitter.com/vXA8CiGt7A — K L Rahul (@klrahul) November 11, 2023

The cricketers could be seen wearing traditional Indian wear during the Diwali celebration, enjoying the cuisine and unwinding before they begin the knockout phase of the Championship.

We are #TeamIndia and we wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Diwali pic.twitter.com/5oreVRDLAX — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2023

Skipper Rohit Sharma posted a picture of himself and his wife Ritika, with wishes for all his friends and fans.

The star pacer Mohammad Shami and batter Suryakumar Yadav attended the festival of lights as well. Shami wore a traditional kurta and posted a picture with the wishes of a 'Happy & successful Diwali'.

Suryakumar also shared a photo of himself with his wife.

Other players of Team India Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav also celebrated Diwali on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma-led India will square off against Scott Edward's Netherlands in the last group stage match of the tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. In the upcoming match, the 'Men in Blue' will be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and will aim to win the prestigious tournament.

