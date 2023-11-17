The Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Surya Kiran on Friday rehearsed for the air show it is scheduled to perform ahead of the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedbad on November 19, reported PTI. The Surya Kiran team held a grand rehearsal at the stadium and will also rehearse on Saturday before the final show, added the agency in the report quoting Gujarat Defence PRO. The visuals of the rehearsal have gone viral on social media.

Watch the videos here:

Air show by @Suryakiran_IAF at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/6H4hEkIpC1 — Baljeet Singh (@ImTheBaljeet) November 17, 2023

According to the PRO, the aerobatic team will enthral people for 10 minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of the city on November 19.

"As of now, an air show has been planned ahead of the final match, for which a rehearsal was held over the stadium on Friday," Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) spokesperson Jagat Patel said.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team usually comprises nine aircraft and has performed numerous air shows in the country.

The hallmark of their demonstration is loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll manoeuvres and forming various shapes in the sky using aircraft.

India are set to take on Australia in the final of the tournament on Sunday. Interestingly, these two teams had started their World Cup campaign by facing each other in their tournament opener.

(With PTI Inputs)