Former Australian batter Aaron Finch thinks that Ravichandran Ashwin will not be able to make it to India's final squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Speaking to Star Sports, Aaron Finch said that Ashwin has been included in the side in the ongoing ODI three-match series against Australia to guide the players as a mentor. "I think that depends on how they think the surfaces are going to play throughout the country, and by that time, I think the skill in picking a squad for the World Cup is you have to think of the back end. But you can't think too much about it because you have to get there.

I think he might struggle to make it to the final 15, but as somebody who has played so much cricket, I think the rest of the group that is with the Indian team for this current series against Australia, they could learn so much about big game play. Because Ashwin is somebody that stands up in big games, whether it's a test match or a T20 game, he has done it all throughout his career. So I wouldn't be surprised if he's there at the moment as a mentor around the group, but I don't see him making that last 15, unfortunately," he added.

Aaron Finch also spoke on who the key bowlers will be at the World Cup, he said, "Well, the reason I retired - Bhuvi. He's the one that I always tried to avoid, but neither of us are playing now, so that's I think new ball bowlers who can swing, are a danger to everyone. I think Trent Bolt, Mitchell Starc, and Rabada, these guys, especially Siraj, he's as good as anyone in the world at the moment.”

South Africa's star batter Faf du Plessis also spoke on which bowlers will be key at the World Cup where he also agreed with Finch's selection.

“Yeah, I'm similar to Finch. I think it depends on the wickets. You know, if the wicket has got something in it, someone like Siraj who just nibbles the ball a little bit both ways, and he's trying the off stump the whole time. Boult, those kinds of guys are going to be extremely successful. Rabada, all those guys, but if there is a little bit of spin, you know, someone like Kuldeep has bowled really well in the last six months. When he gets his tail up and he gets one wicket, you know, the next batter's coming in, he's quite tricky to face his first few balls because he spins the ball both ways,” Plessis said

