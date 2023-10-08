Australian opener David Warner crossed the 1000-run mark in the ICC Cricket World Cup on Saturday, becoming the only third Aussie to do so. The southpaw achieved this milestone during his country's World Cup campaign opener against India in Chennai. In the match, Warner scored a solid 41 in just 52 balls. His knock consisted of six fours and runs came at a striker rate of over 78. In 19 World Cup matches since his tournament debut in 2015, he has scored 1,033 runs at an average of 60.76 and a strike rate of over 97. He has four centuries and three fifties, with the best score of 178. He is the 17th highest-scorer in WC of all time.

The 2019 edition of the tournament was an incredible one for Warner. In 10 matches, he scored 647 runs at an average of 71.88 and a strike rate of above 89. He scored three tons and three fifties, with the best score of 166. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

But the 2015 campaign will no doubt be closer to his heart as he was part of a World Cup-winning team. He scored 345 runs in eight matches at an average of 49.28, with one century and best score of 178.

The only Australian batters above him are Adam Gilchrist (1,085 runs in 31 matches at an average of 36.16 with one century and eight fifties, 12th highest scorer in WC of all time) and Ricky Ponting (1,743 runs in 46 matches and 42 innings at an average of 45.86, with five centuries and six fifties, second highest scorer in WC of all time).

The highest-ever run-scorer in Cricket World Cup history is the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 2,278 runs at an average of 56.95 in 45 matches, with six centuries and 15 fifties, with the best score of 152.

Coming to the match, Pat Cummins-led Australia won the toss and decided to bat first against Rohit Sharma's India in the fifth ODI World Cup 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Both India and Australia are considered one of the best teams in the ODI World Cup history. Both teams will be looking to start their campaigns with a win.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

