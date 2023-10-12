The Pakistan cricket team on Wednesday arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the highly anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against India. After arriving at the airport, the upbeat Pakistan cricket team boarded the bus and reached the team hotel. One of the biggest supporters of the Pakistan cricket team Bashir Chacha backed Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to do well in their Saturday clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. "Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will score runs against Pakistan," Bashir Chaha told ANI. The Men in Green kept their winning streak in the World Cup intact, after hundreds from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammed Rizwan helped Pakistan pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history after they defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets on Tuesday.

Rizwan played an outstanding unbeaten knock of 131 runs off 121 while Abdullah Shafique slammed 113 and a fiery cameo from Iftikhar Ahmed helped Pakistan chase 344 with 10 balls to spare.

For the first time in men's World Cup history, four centuries were hit in the same match, with Pakistan coming out on top in a run-fest thriller.

After suffering a 228-run defeat in the Asia Cup Super Four Stage against India, 'The Men in Green' will be out for revenge.

On the other hand, the Indian team earned a hard-fought victory against Australia and will be looking to keep the momentum in their favour against Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Pakistan squad:Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.