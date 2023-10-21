Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra believes that the injury to Hardik Pandya will hamper the balance of the team ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand on Sunday. Pandya suffered an injury during the match against Bangladesh and he was ruled out of the next match in Dharamsala. Chopra picked Suryakumar Yadav to replace Pandya and as a result, he believes that Shardul Thakur will be replaced by pacer Mohammed Shami to strengthen the bowling.

Hardik underwent scans following the injury in Pune on Thursday and is heading to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his recovery.

India will play New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22.

No Hardik for the game vs NZ on Sunday. Here is what the playing XI should look like



1.Rohit

2.Gill

3.Kohli

4.Iyer

5.Rahul

7.Jadeja

8.Shami

9.Kuldeep

10.Bumrah

11.Siraj



Not ideal to have only five bowlers. Not ideal to have batting finishing at 7.… — Aakash Chopra (cricketaakash) October 20, 2023

"Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding off his own bowling during India's match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune," said the BCCI in a statement.

"The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England," the board added.

In all likelihood, KL Rahul will be Rohit Sharma's deputy for the New Zealand game. Rahul captained the side in the bilateral series against Australia in Rohit Sharma and Pandya's absence.

Advertisement

India have a long gap between the Dharamsala and Lucknow game, which is scheduled for October 29.

The Indian will players get a short break after the New Zealand game and are expected reassemble in Lucknow on October 26.

Hardik lends a critical balance to the side and it remains to be seen, what combination the team goes with in his absence. In Hardik's presence, India have the cushion of six bowling options and his finishing skills come in handy at number six.

Keeping the batting strength intact will be key and hence one among Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan is likely to figure in the playing XI.

Aakash Chopra's picks for Indian cricket team playing XI against New Zealand in Cricket World Cup 2023:Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

(With PTI inputs)