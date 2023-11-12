India remained unbeaten at the end of the Cricket World Cup 2023 group stage with a commendable victory over Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant centuries while Indian pacers continued their brilliant run of form as India won by 160 runs. This was India's ninth win on the trot and ended the group stage with 18 points. Netherlands, on the other hand, ended in the last position with just 4 points. Sri Lanka finished ninth and missed out on the Champions Trophy slot while Bangladesh ended up in the eighth position with 4 points. India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final encounter while Australia and South Africa will face each other in the second semi-final match. Pakistan ended fifth with eight points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.199.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul struck magnificent centuries as India literally out-batted Netherlands by 160 runs to finish their World Cup league engagements with a record nine wins on trot.

The hosts produced a solid batting display to post a mammoth 410 for four with Iyer (128 not out off 94 balls) slamming a career-best ODI ton, while KL Rahul (102 off 64 balls) hit the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian. The duo added 208 runs off 128 balls.

Rohit Sharma (61), Virat Kohli (51) and Shubman Gill (51) also scored sizzling fifties after India opted to bat.

In reply, the Netherlands, gave a better display against fancied Indian attack compared to some of the earlier opposition teams, as they were bowled out for 250 in 47.5 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja all chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

