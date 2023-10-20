The stage is all set for another exciting clash, as Australia and Pakistan prepare to go up against each other in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday. The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Australia, despite getting off to a disappointing start to the tournament, had something to smile about in their match against Sri Lanka. After a clinical display from their bowlers, Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh steered the side to their first win of the ICC World Cup 2023. Pakistan had a terrific start to the tournament. They were comprehensive against the Netherlands with the bat and ball in their opening match and took two points comfortably. Against Sri Lanka, their bowlers had a difficult outing, but Mohammad Rizwan and Abdulla Shafique's centuries took the side home.

In the highly-anticipated match against arch-rivals India, their side fell flat. Babar Azam got his first fifty of the tournament and was building a big partnership with Mohammad Rizwan, but a shocking collapse saw them lose eight wickets while scoring only 36 runs. Rohit Sharma's quickfire fifty denied any comeback for the Pakistani bowlers, who ended up losing the match by seven wickets.

Openers: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq

Abdullah Shafique might keep his place by banking on the century he scored against Sri Lanka in a tricky run chase. The 23-year-old batter might keep Fakhar Zaman out of the XI, who has been struggling for runs in ODIs this year. Shafique, who averages over 50 in Tests, is just getting going in ODIs and has played only six matches so far.

Imam-ul-Haq is another batter who has not been very consistent in ODIs this year. However, he has a brilliant record against Australia in the 50-over format, smashing two centuries and two half-centuries in seven innings, accounting for 414 runs at an average of 69.

Middle order: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel

Babar Azam, despite struggling for runs against Netherlands and Sri Lanka, looked in good touch against India. The Pakistani skipper got to his half-century before Mohammed Siraj toppled him. Saud Shakeel chipped in with a splendid half-century against the Netherlands and was impressive against Sri Lanka as well.

Mohammad Rizwan, however, has been the pick of the Pakistani batters so far. His fifty against the Netherlands held the innings together, while his century against Sri Lanka helped Pakistan chase a mammoth target. He is their leading run-scorer with 248 runs in three matches and is second only to Devon Conway in the run-scoring charts of the World Cup 2023.

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan

The expectation from Shadab Khan is to provide those cameos with the bat and contribute with crucial wickets, but so far, he has not been as impressive. He was taken apart in the matches against Sri Lanka and India but had a decent spell of 1/45 in eight overs against the Netherlands.

Iftikhar Ahmed's role so far has been restricted to the bat as the bowling resources have been doing their job pretty well. However, if they need him, he is capable of picking wickets. He finished the game well against Sri Lanka with the bat but departed for single-digit scores against India and Netherlands.

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz

Shaheen Afridi is Pakistan's go-to bowler with the new ball and he got two wickets in the match against India, making it four wickets in three matches this tournament. Haris Rauf, his new-ball partner, has impressed with five wickets and his pace could pose a major threat for the Australian batters.

Mohammad Nawaz is their first-choice spin option. The left-arm spinner has only picked up two wickets in the tournament so far but is expected to keep his place. Hasan Ali is expected to share new ball responsibilities as well as take up some crucial overs in the death overs.

Pakistan's Predicted Playing XI against Australia in Cricket World Cup 2023: Abdullah Shafique. Imam ul Haq. Babar Azam (C). Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz.