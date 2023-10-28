Pakistan players have been fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against South Africa in a Cricket World Cup 2023 game which they lost by a solitary wicket. According to an International Cricket Council (ICC) media release, "Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after Babar Azam's side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration." In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC's 'Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel', which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Babar pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge.

Pakistan have lost four out of their six games and are virtually out of contention for a World Cup semifinal berth.

South Africa defeated Pakistan by one wicket in a tense finish to push their Asian rivals to the brink of elimination.

Advertisement

South Africa bowled out Pakistan for 270 and then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 271 for 9 in 47.2 overs with Aiden Markram top-scoring with a 93-ball 91.

Earlier, opting to bat, skipper Babar Azam made a 65-ball 50, while Saud Shakeel scored a run-a-ball 52. Shadab Khan also chipped in with a 36-ball 43.

However, Pakistan couldn't build partnerships as South Africa managed to take wickets with Tabraiz Shamsi (4/60) emerging as the most successful bowler.

Marco Jansen (3/43), Gerald Coetzee (2/42) and Lungi Ngidi (1/45) shared six wickets among them.