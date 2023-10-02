Team India will be opening their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to clinch it's third ODI World Cup title. Apart from this, they will also look to end their decade-long ICC trophy drought as they last won an ICC title in the form of Champions Trophy in 2013. The hosts had a remarkable year in the terms of ODI cricket as they recently won the Asia Cup 2023 title. They will be coming to the World Cup after defeating Australia 2-1 in a three-match ODI Series.

World Ranking

1

Match Schedule

October 08: v Australia at Chennai

October 11: v Afghanistan at New Delhi

October 14: v Pakistan at Ahmedabad

October 19: v Bangladesh at Pune

October 22: v New Zealand at Dharamsala

October 29: v England at Lucknow

November 02: v Sri Lanka at Mumbai

November 05: v South Africa at Kolkata

November 12: v Netherlands at Bengaluru

Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Leading run-scorer in the squad

Virat Kohli: 13,083 runs; highest score 183; average 57.38; Hundreds 47, Fifties 66

Leading wicket-taker in the squad

Ravindra Jadeja: 204 wickets; best bowling 5-36; average 36.95

Previous World Cup Appearances

1975: Group stage

1979: Group stage

1983: Champions

1987: Semi-finals

1991: Round-robin stage

1996: Semi-finals

1999: Super Six

2003: Runners-up

2007: Group stage

2011: Champions

2015: Semi-finals

2019: Semi-finals

(With AFP Inputs)