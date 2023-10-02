Cricket World Cup 2023: India's Squad, Match Schedule, Top Performers
Team India will be opening their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to clinch it's third ODI World Cup title. Apart from this, they will also look to end their decade-long ICC trophy drought as they last won an ICC title in the form of Champions Trophy in 2013. The hosts had a remarkable year in the terms of ODI cricket as they recently won the Asia Cup 2023 title. They will be coming to the World Cup after defeating Australia 2-1 in a three-match ODI Series.
World Ranking
1
Match Schedule
October 08: v Australia at Chennai
October 11: v Afghanistan at New Delhi
October 14: v Pakistan at Ahmedabad
October 19: v Bangladesh at Pune
October 22: v New Zealand at Dharamsala
October 29: v England at Lucknow
November 02: v Sri Lanka at Mumbai
November 05: v South Africa at Kolkata
November 12: v Netherlands at Bengaluru
Squad
Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav
Leading run-scorer in the squad
Virat Kohli: 13,083 runs; highest score 183; average 57.38; Hundreds 47, Fifties 66
Leading wicket-taker in the squad
Ravindra Jadeja: 204 wickets; best bowling 5-36; average 36.95
Previous World Cup Appearances
1975: Group stage
1979: Group stage
1983: Champions
1987: Semi-finals
1991: Round-robin stage
1996: Semi-finals
1999: Super Six
2003: Runners-up
2007: Group stage
2011: Champions
2015: Semi-finals
2019: Semi-finals
(With AFP Inputs)